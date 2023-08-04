

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canadians Bianca Andreescu, Leylah Fernandez and Rebecca Marino will open play at this year's National Bank Open against qualifiers.

Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., is Canada's top-ranked player in the tournament as the world No. 44.

She won the tournament back in 2019 in Toronto .

Fernandez, from nearby Laval, Que., and Vancouver's Marino round out the Canadian women who've qualified for the main draw.

Top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland gets a bye to the second round.

The National Bank Open women's tournament will take place at Montreal's IGA Stadium starting with Saturday's qualifying round.

The main draw will begin on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.