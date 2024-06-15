

The Canadian Press





Bianca Andreescu is off to the Libema Open final after a 6-4, 6-2 win over Hungary's Dalma Galfi on Saturday.

The Mississauga, Ont., native won 63.6 per cent of her first-serve points and broke on four of her five opportunities.

She will next face the winner between two-time defending champion Ekaterina Alexandrova and No. 2 seed Liudmila Samsonova from the other semifinal.

Andreescu defeated four-time Grand Slam title winner Naomi Osaka 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (3) in Friday's quarterfinal to advance to the semifinal.

The 23-year-old Andreescu is competing in just her second tournament since being sidelined for nine months with a back injury.

Sunday's final serves as a chance at winning her first title since 2019 when she won her lone Grand Slam at the U.S. Open.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2024.