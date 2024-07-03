

The Canadian Press





Canada's Bianca Andreescu advanced to the third round at Wimbledon with a 6-3, 7-6 (5) win over 26th-seed Linda Novoska of Czechia on Wednesday.

Andreescu won on her first match point, scoring her 28th winner on a backhand.

The 24-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., scored the only break of the match early to go up 2-0 in the first set. She held serve throughout, successfully defending all five break points she faced.

On the men's side, Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime failed to convert four match points before eventually losing his first-round match 4-6, 5-7, 7-6 (9), 6-4, 6-4 to Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis.

Andreescu will next face the winner of a match between seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini, the French Open runner-up, and Belgium's Greet Minnen, as she looks to advance past the third round at the All England Club for the first time.

The 2019 U.S. Open winner made her return at the French Open after missing nearly 10 months with a back injury, then opened the grass season with a runner-up performance at the Libema Open in the Netherlands.

Aliassime, seeded 17th at the All England Club, entered Wednesday leading his match after it was suspended early on the fourth set Tuesday due to darkness. But Kokkinakis had the momentum, and he capitalized.

Just before the suspension, Kokkinakis came out on top of a wild third-set tiebreaker. Auger-Aliassime came back from 5-0 down and had four match points, including two on serve, but couldn't put the Australian away.

Kokkinakis took control of the fifth set when he scored a break to go up 4-3, coming back from a 40-15 deficit in the game. He held serve the rest of the way to complete the upset.

Auger-Aliassime, who reached the Wimbledon quarterfinals in 2021, went out in the first round for a third straight time at the grass-court Grand Slam,

Later Wednesday, Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was scheduled for a second-round match with Germany's Daniel Altmaier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 3, 2024.