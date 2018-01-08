Andy Murray undergoes hip surgery, plans return to action
FILE - In this Friday, Dec. 29, 2017 file photo, Great Britain's Andy Murray reacts after he lost a match to Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut during the second day of the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Andy Murray says he has undergone surgery on his right hip and hopes to be back playing later this year, it was announced Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The former No. 1-ranked Murray, a three-time major winner, has not played a competitive match since a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon last July. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, File)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, January 8, 2018 9:02AM EST
MELBOURNE, Australia -- Andy Murray says he has undergone surgery on his right hip and hopes to be back playing later this year.
The former No. 1-ranked Murray, a three-time major winner, has not played a competitive match since a quarterfinal exit at Wimbledon last July.
Murray said on Monday that the surgery in Melbourne was "successful" and that he will "come back from this."
The Briton added on his Facebook page that "I look forward to returning to competitive tennis during the grass court season. Thanks to everyone for all the well wishes and support over the last few days."