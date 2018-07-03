

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts have acquired American defensive lineman Eric Striker in a trade with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Saskatchewan receives a player from Toronto's negotation list in the deal.

Striker, in his first year in the CFL, played one game with the Roughriders this year. He had two tackles against the Argos in a Week 1 win for Saskatchewan.

The five-foot-11, 230-pound Striker spent four seasons at the University of Oklahoma from 2012-15 and was a two-time Associated Press All-American.

The Argos (0-2) play host to the Edmonton Eskimos (2-1) on Saturday.