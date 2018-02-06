Argonauts re-sign defensive lineman Ken Bishop through 2018 season
B.C. Lions' quarterback Jonathon Jennings, left, is sacked by Toronto Argonauts' Ken Bishop during the second half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday July 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 6, 2018 2:05PM EST
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American defensive lineman Ken Bishop through the 2018 season Tuesday.
Bishop, 29, was limited to five games -- starting four -- last season due to injury. He started 15 contests in 2015, his first season with the Argos.
The six-foot, 306-pound Bishop has 37 tackles and three sacks with Toronto.
The Argos also re-signed American receivers Brian Tyms and Chandler Worthy to new contracts.
Tyms, 28, joined the Argos as a free agent Sept. 14, 2017 after playing in eight games with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Tyms had 29 catches for 237 yards and a TD in nine career CFL contests.
Worthy, 24, appeared in four games last season, registering one catch for five yards and a carry for three yards. He also had 11 punt returns for 69 yards and 10 kickoff returns for 136 yards.