

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts signed receiver Llevi Noel and offensive lineman D.J. Sackey to contract extensions that will keep the Canadians with the CFL club through the 2019 season.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Noel has spent the last two seasons with the Argos, leading them in special-teams tackles both years. The 26-year-old Toronto native had a club-record five special-teams tackles in its 27-24 Grey Cup win over the Calgary Stampeders in November.

"Llevi is an outstanding special-teams player who is also showing growth in our offence and we're excited to welcome him back for another couple of years,: general manager Jim Popp said in a statement.

The six-foot-five, 300-pound Sackey, a native of Mississauga, Ont., has spent the last two seasons with the Argos. He played in six games as a rookie in 2016 before spending last season on the practice roster.

"We have seen progress from D.J. at the offensive lineman position and are encouraged by his development over the course of the past season," said Popp.