

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts have signed quarterback Nick Arbuckle to a one-year deal.

The move completes a roundabout exchange of quarterbacks between the Argonauts and the Ottawa Redblacks.

The Argonauts cut quarterback Matt Nichols on Sunday, and he was quickly picked up by the Redblacks, who then released Arbuckle.

The moves reunite quarterbacks with familiar coaches. Ottawa head coach Paul LaPolice also coached Nichols in Winnipeg while Toronto first-year head coach Ryan Dinwiddie coached Arbuckle as the Calgary Stampeders quarterbacks coach (2016-19).

Arbuckle reportedly received a $150,000 signing bonus from Toronto. A league source said a reason why Arbuckle was released by the Redblacks was a $150,000 roster bonus he was due Monday.

Coincidentally, Nichols' deal with Ottawa reportedly included a $200,000 signing bonus.

The source spoke on the condition of anonymity as the signing bonuses were not divulged.

The 27-year-old Arbuckle was acquired by Ottawa from the Calgary Stampeders in January 2020 and the signed an extension with Ottawa, but didn't suit up in the nation's capital after that year's season was scrapped due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arbuckle won four of seven games as a starter for Calgary in 2019 while star Bo Levi Mitchell was injured.

He completed over 73 per cent of his passes for 2,103 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2019, while adding another four scores on the ground.

Arbuckle helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup in 2018.

Toronto will still be looking to add to its depth at quarterback, as the only one on its roster is Canadian Michael O'Connor.

LIONS BRING BACK LOKOMBO

VANCOUVER -- The B.C. Lions have signed free agent linebacker Bo Lokombo. and signed linebacker Isaiah Guzylak-Messam to a contract extension.

The six-foot-three, 229-pound Lokombo returns for a third stint with the Lions after recording 51 defensive tackles, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 15 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2019.

A third-round selection of the Lions in the 2013 CFL Draft, Lokombo played 43 games with B.C. from 2014-16.

He earned a West Division all-star nod in his second season after a recording 24 defensive tackles, one sack and being a force on special teams with 24 more tackles.

Lokombo was then released to pursue NFL opportunities before returning to the Lions in 2018 and recording a career-best 71 defensive tackles and two interceptions.

Born in the Congo and raised in Montreal and Abbotsford, B.C., Lokombo was a standout at the University of Oregon and appeared in the 2011 BCS Championship Game against Cam Newton and Auburn.

The 6-1, 205-pound Guzylak-Messam returns for a third season with the Lions after working his way into the starting defence early in the 2019 campaign. The Hamilton native registered 37 defensive tackles and a sack that year, while also chipping in with 14 special teams tackles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 1, 2021.