Argonauts sign veteran Johnny Sears Jr. to one-year contract extension
Hamilton Tiger-Cats' Johnny Sears Jr. almost intercepts a pass against Toronto Argonauts' Diontae Spencer during the first half of CFL football preseason action, at the first ever CFL football game played at BMO Field, in Toronto, Saturday June 11, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, February 13, 2018 10:07AM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Argonauts signed American defensive back Johnny Sears Jr. to a one-year contract extension through the 2018 season Tuesday.
Sears, 30, started seven games for Toronto last season. registering 28 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one interception.
Sears has previous CFL experience with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Winnipeg Blue Bombers.