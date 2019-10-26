

Tim Wharnsby, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Quarterbacks McLeod Bethel-Thompson, Dakota Prukop and Canadian Michael O'Connor combined for five touchdown passes in the Toronto Argonauts' 39-9 win against the struggling Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.

Toronto head coach Corey Chamblin auditioned three different quarterbacks in front of 12,995 fans in the Argos ' home finale at BMO Field.

Bethel-Thompson tossed two touchdown passes in the first half. Prukop followed up with two more in the third quarter, and O'Connor delivered his first career touchdown pass to begin the final quarter.

The Orleans, Ont., pivot relieved Prukop late in the third quarter and immediately made an impact with a 31-yard pass to Amanti Edwards. Four plays later, Rodney Smith hauled in O'Connor's pass in the back of the end zone for an 11-yard scoring play.

O'Connor finished the game with five completions on nine attempts for 61 yards against his hometown team.

Prukop tossed touchdown passes to Smith and running back A.J. Ouellette before the third quarter was eight minutes old.

Smith's touchdown reception was for 13 yards, and Ouellette's was for 15 yards.

The Argos ' third drive of the second half resulted in a 30-yard field goal from Zach Medeiros.

Three of the Argos ' (4-13) four wins this season have been against the Redblacks (3-14), who have lost 10 in a row.

Prukop went for 6 for 8 for 98 yards. Bethel-Thompson connected 15 times on 22 attempts for 198 yards and two touchdowns.

The Argos held a 15-8 halftime lead, thanks to a late 12-yard touchdown pass to Chandler Worthy. The score was set up by a 45-yard throw down the middle from Bethel-Thompson to Smith.

Toronto jumped out to 7-0 lead early in the first quarter. Bethel-Thompson hit wideout Edwards for the score.

The Redblacks offence struggled early on. But as the three-minute warning in the first half approached, quarterback Will Arndt got his act together.

He marched Ottawa across the midfield line for only the second time in the half and then hit Dominique Rhymes for a 36-yard strike.

A successful two-point conversion with a pass to Brad Sinopoli knotted the game at 8-8.

Argos veteran receiver S.J. Green entered the game 20 yards shy of the 1,000 receiving yard mark. It didn't take him long to pass the milestone for the third year in a row and seventh time in his career.

On the second play of the game, Green hauled in a 15-yard pass and then caught another for 15 more yards on the play that preceded Edwards touchdown.

Green passed the 10,000-yard career mark two weeks ago in Ottawa.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2019.