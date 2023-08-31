

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Argonauts and starting quarterback Chad Kelly have agreed to a three-year contract extension.

Kelly, 29, of Buffalo, N.Y., is in his second year with the CFL club but first as its full-time starter. Toronto (8-1), the defending Grey Cup champion, currently sits atop the East Division standings.

"Today marks not only a contract extension, but an extension of my commitment to the amazing city of Toronto, my teammates, coaches, front office and MLSE," Kelly said in a statement. "I want to thank each one of you for your unwavering support over the last two years, and I look forward to leading this team to future Grey Cups.

"I also want to thank the Lord for providing me daily strength to do what I do best, my family for always being there for me throughout this process and the team around me for making this all come together."

Kelly, the nephew of former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly, leads the CFL in rushing touchdowns (six), quarterback rating (118.7) and has completed 149-of-213 passes (70 per cent) for 2,402 yards and 16 TDs. Toronto's offence is averaging 29.2 offensive points and 380.9 offensive yards per game, both second in the CFL.

"Chad’s play on the field and leadership off the field make him the perfect fit for us here in Toronto," said Argos head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. "You’ve seen what he’s done so far this season and we have no doubt the best is still yet to come with Chad.

"He is a player who can lead us to where we are trying to go and that is to compete consistently for Grey Cups each year. We are beyond thrilled he is our guy going forward."

Not since his final season at Ole Miss (2016) has Kelly been a starting quarterback. Following his college career, Kelly spent time in the NFL with the Denver Broncos (2017-18) and Indianapolis Colts (2019-20) before joining the Argos last year.

Kelly appeared in one game with Denver in 2018 but didn't attempt a pass.

Kelly served as Toronto's backup behind veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson in 2022, making his first CFL start in the club's regular-season finale versus Montreal. But Kelly came up huge for the Argos in their upset 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Replacing an injured Bethel-Thompson (dislocated right thumb) in the fourth quarter, Kelly completed four-of-six passes for 43 yards. But it was Kelly’s crucial 20-yard run on second-and-15 that set up A.J. Ouellette’s game-winning five-yard rushing TD.

Kelly became Toronto's full-time starter when Bethel-Thompson signed with the USFL's New Orleans Breakers in the off-season.

"Today’s news is not just great for the Toronto Argonauts, it's outstanding for our league," said Toronto GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons. "Not only has he played lights out football but he has seemed to raise the level of opposing quarterbacks we’ve faced.

"However, the greatest part of this story is what you don’t see. Mr. Kelly has led this team from the offseason back in the winter to a team that’s become a consistent winner. A competent voice, a leader by example, he’s raised the level of his peers and prioritized the team amidst his all-star stats."

The Argos visit the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (4-6) Monday in their annual Labour Day clash.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 31, 2023.