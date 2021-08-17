

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie will take another day before deciding who'll start the Toronto Argonauts' home opener.

Dinwiddie said Nick Arbuckle got the bulk of reps under centre Tuesday but only because the rookie head coach felt Arbuckle needed the work.

Dinwiddie added he plans to decide Wednesday whether Arbuckle or veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson will start when Toronto (1-1) hosts the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2-0) at BMO Field.

Bethel-Thompson started Toronto's opening two games of the season but was relieved by Arbuckle in the Argos' 20-7 road loss to Winnipeg on Friday night.

Toronto signed Arbuckle as a free agent this off-season, but he was hampered by a hamstring injury during training camp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 17, 2021.