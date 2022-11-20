

The Canadian Press





Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba was named both the most valuable player and most valuable Canadian of the Grey Cup on Sunday.

The 11-year veteran recorded three tackles and an interception in the Argos' 24-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

It was Toronto's first Grey Cup victory since 2017. Meanwhile, the Bombers fell short of a three-peat after winning consecutive titles.

It was Muamba's first Grey Cup title.

The interception came with just 3:20 remaining in the contest against Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros.

Muamba's pick put the Argos at Winnipeg's 43-yard line before teammate Boris Bede's 37-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.