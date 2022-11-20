Argos linebacker Henoc Muamba named Grey Cup MVP and most valuable Canadian
Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba celebrates after being named the Grey Cup's Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Canadian after defeating the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the 109th Grey Cup at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, November 20, 2022 10:46PM EST
Toronto Argonauts linebacker Henoc Muamba was named both the most valuable player and most valuable Canadian of the Grey Cup on Sunday.
The 11-year veteran recorded three tackles and an interception in the Argos' 24-23 victory over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
It was Toronto's first Grey Cup victory since 2017. Meanwhile, the Bombers fell short of a three-peat after winning consecutive titles.
It was Muamba's first Grey Cup title.
The interception came with just 3:20 remaining in the contest against Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros.
Muamba's pick put the Argos at Winnipeg's 43-yard line before teammate Boris Bede's 37-yard field-goal attempt was blocked.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2022.