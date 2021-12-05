

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts will have starter McLeod Bethel-Thompson for the East Division final.

The veteran quarterback was on the field Sunday morning in preparation for the afternoon game between the Argos and Hamilton Tiger-Cats at BMO Field.

That was a clear indication Bethel-Thompson had successfully completed the CFL-imposed quarantine.

Bethel-Thompson was among five Argos players who attended the Toronto Raptors' home game Thursday, which violated the CFL's COVID-19 protocols.

All five were sent home by the club Friday.

Linebacker Dexter McCoil Sr., and defensive back Jeff Richards, who were both listed to start Sunday, were also at the NBA game along with rush end Charleston Hughes and Canadian receiver Llevi Noel.