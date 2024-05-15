

The Canadian Press





Quarterback Chad Kelly isn't on the Toronto Argonauts' suspended list but remains away from the CFL team.

The Argos announced early Wednesday they'd placed Kelly on the suspended list but a club official later issued a revision, adding Kelly is still not participating in team activities and isn't present at its facilities.

Last week, the CFL suspended Kelly from Toronto's two exhibition games and at least its first nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy.

The suspension followed an independent investigation commissioned by the league into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the club for wrongful dismissal.

Kelly was on the field Thursday for the Argos' rookie camp but the club announced Sunday on the first day of training camp that Kelly wouldn't be participating in team activities.

Canadian Josh Hagerty was seven players released Wednesday by Toronto. Hagerty, 25, was entering his fourth season with the Argos after being selected in the sixth round, No. 47 overall, of the 2021 CFL draft out of the University of Saskatchewan.

The six-foot-three, 200-pound Regina native helped the Huskies win the Vanier Cup in 2018 and was a member of the Argos' Grey Cup-winning squad in 2022.

Canadian defensive back Daniel Valente was also released. The Argos also let go of defensive backs Latavious Brini and Jordan Jones, defensive lineman Tyler Williams and receivers Zach Peterson and Rajae Johnson, all Americans.

American running back Deandre Torrey was placed on the suspended list while Canadian defensive back Jamie Harry was moved to the one-game injured list.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2024.