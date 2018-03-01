Arizona coach disputes report he discussed six-figure payment to top recruit
In this Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 file photo, Arizona head coach Sean Miller in the first half during an NCAA college basketball game against Utah in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, March 1, 2018 3:11PM EST
Arizona coach Sean Miller vehemently shot down a report claiming he discussed a six-figure payment to a top recruit and said he looks forward to continuing to coach the team.
ESPN reported last Friday, using anonymous sources, that the FBI had Miller on a wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to Wildcats freshman Deandre Ayton to attend the school.
In a news conference Thursday, Miller said he has never knowingly violated NCAA rules nor paid a player. He also called the report "inaccurate and completely false."
Miller has not coached the Wildcats since the report, but said he will lead the team in next week's Pac-12 Tournament.
The Arizona Board of Regents was set to meet later Thursday to get legal advice and discuss Miller's contract.