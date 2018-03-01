

Arizona coach Sean Miller vehemently shot down a report claiming he discussed a six-figure payment to a top recruit and said he looks forward to continuing to coach the team.

ESPN reported last Friday, using anonymous sources, that the FBI had Miller on a wiretap discussing a $100,000 payment to Wildcats freshman Deandre Ayton to attend the school.

In a news conference Thursday, Miller said he has never knowingly violated NCAA rules nor paid a player. He also called the report "inaccurate and completely false."

Miller has not coached the Wildcats since the report, but said he will lead the team in next week's Pac-12 Tournament.

The Arizona Board of Regents was set to meet later Thursday to get legal advice and discuss Miller's contract.