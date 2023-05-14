

The Associated Press





LONDON (AP) — Arsenal's Premier League title hopes are almost over after losing 3-0 to Brighton on Sunday.

Second-half goals from Julio Enciso, Deniz Undav and Pervis Estupinan consigned Mikel Arteta's once long-time league leaders to a punishing defeat at Emirates Stadium.

The loss means Manchester City, which beat Everton 3-0 earlier in the day, can be crowned champions with a win against Chelsea next Sunday.

City has 85 points — four more than Arsenal — and also has a game in hand.

Arsenal only has two more games to play this season and the most points it can get is 87.