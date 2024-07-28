Auger-Aliassime, Andreescu and Fernandez are first-round winners in Olympic tennis
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime serves against Ben Shelton of the U.S. during their third round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Friday, May 31, 2024. Auger-Aliassime and Bianca Andreescu started off Sunday’s matches at the Paris Olympics with straight-set victories. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Jean-Francois Badias
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:04PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 28, 2024 2:04PM EDT
It's a great start for Canadian tennis at the Paris Olympics as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez all posted victories on Sunday.
All three players waited an extra day to see their first-round singles action after heavy rain scrubbed Saturday's schedule at Roland Garros.
Montreal's Auger-Aliassime fired 10 aces as he made quick work of American Marcos Giron with a 6-1, 6-4 straight-set victory.
In the women's draw, Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., converted four of six breaks in an efficient 6-2, 6-3 win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson, while Fernandez, of Laval, Que., outlasted Karolina Muchova of Czechia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.
Fernandez made 20 unforced errors, while Muchova committed 43.
Later Sunday, Fernandez was set to team with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski in women's doubles, while veteran Milos Raonic is in men's singles action.