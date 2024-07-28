

The Canadian Press





It's a great start for Canadian tennis at the Paris Olympics as Felix Auger-Aliassime, Bianca Andreescu and Leylah Fernandez all posted victories on Sunday.

All three players waited an extra day to see their first-round singles action after heavy rain scrubbed Saturday's schedule at Roland Garros.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime fired 10 aces as he made quick work of American Marcos Giron with a 6-1, 6-4 straight-set victory.

In the women's draw, Andreescu, of Mississauga, Ont., converted four of six breaks in an efficient 6-2, 6-3 win over Denmark’s Clara Tauson, while Fernandez, of Laval, Que., outlasted Karolina Muchova of Czechia 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in a match that lasted two hours and 21 minutes.

Fernandez made 20 unforced errors, while Muchova committed 43.

Later Sunday, Fernandez was set to team with Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski in women's doubles, while veteran Milos Raonic is in men's singles action.