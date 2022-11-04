Auger-Aliassime continues scorching season-ending run with win over Tiafoe in Paris
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning a point as he plays Frances Tiafoe of the U.S during their quarterfinal match of the Paris Masters tennis tournament at the Accor Arena, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 in Paris. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, November 4, 2022 3:05PM EDT
PARIS - Felix Auger-Aliassime's brilliant late-season surge continued Friday with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Frances Tiafoe in the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters.
The 22-year-old from Montreal clinched his 16th straight victory on his sixth match point, hammering a forehand past the American. Auger-Aliassime entered Paris on the heels of three straight tournament wins.
The Canadian has earned a spot in the ATP Finals starting Nov. 13 in Turin, Italy. It's the first time Auger-Aliassime has qualified for the elite season-ending tournament.
“I feel better and better,” Auger-Aliassime said in a post-match interview with the ATP. “I heard Novak (Djokovic) saying yesterday that you can always improve and he's won how many Grand Slams, so I can definitely improve a lot more in future.
“Of course right now I'm playing well and feeling good, but I see things that I can still do better and still improve on to be able to top the game.”
Down 3-5 in the second set, Tiafoe saved five match points to hold serve. Auger-Aliassime then fell behind love-15 and 15-30 before reeling off three straight points for the victory.
Auger-Aliassime improved his record against Tiafoe to 3-0.
“Of course, I had match points at 5-3 ... (He) tried everything and tried many different ways to stay in the match,” Auger-Aliassime said. “He did for one more game, but I'm happy that I was able to be clutch in those moments.
“Serving for the match (I) stayed cool and played great points when I needed to.”
The eighth seed will next face Denmark's Holger Rune in a rematch of last week's final at the Swiss Indoors tournament. Auger-Aliassime won the match 6-3, 7-5.
Rune advanced past Spain's Carlos Alcaraz when the world No. 1 retired with an injury. Rune was leading 6-3, 6-6 at the time.
Auger-Aliassime has won four titles on the ATP Tour, all coming this year. He is seeking his first Masters-level victory in Paris.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2022.