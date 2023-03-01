Auger-Aliassime out of Dubai Tennis Championships with second-round loss to Sonego
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime returns the ball to Maxime Cressy of the U.S. during a match of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023. Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Kamran Jebreili
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, March 1, 2023 1:38PM EST
Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime was eliminated in the second round of the Dubai Tennis Championships with a 7-6 (4), 6-4 loss to Italy's Lorenzo Sonego on Wednesday.
Sonego hit three winners in a tiebreaker to win an even first set that saw both players hold serve throughout.
The Italian scored the only break of the game to go up 4-3 in the second set. Auger-Aliassime had game point twice but failed to hold.
Sonego had two aces and served to love in the next game to take a 5-3 lead.
Auger-Aliassime held to cut the lead to 5-4, claiming the ninth game with an ace. But after the Canadian took the first point of game 10, Sonego served out for his first win in three meetings with Auger-Aliassime
It was Auger-Aliassime's earliest exit at a tournament since the 22-year-old from Montreal, who entered the tournament ranked No. 9 in the world, lost his first match at a season-opening tournament in Adelaide, Australia.
He followed that with a run to the fourth round of the Australian Open, a quarterfinal appearance in Rotterdam, Netherlands and a semifinal berth in Doha, Qatar.
Sonego will face Germany's Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 1, 2023.