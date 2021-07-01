

The Canadian Press





LONDON - Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassme is through to the third round of Wimbledon after posting a 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (4), 6-1 win over Sweden's Mikael Ymir on Thursday.

The 16th-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 19 aces in the match and won 80 per cent of first serve points.

The 20-year-old Canadian also proved to be opportunistic, winning four of his five break-point chances.

Ymir broke Auger-Aliassime twice on five chaces and had 28 unforced errors, 11 fewer than his opponent.

Auger-Aliassime faces Australia's Nick Kyrgios in a third-round match Saturday. The Canadian won the only other meeting between the two at the 2019 Queen's Club Wimbledon warm-up event.

Auger-Aliassime also advanced to the third round in his Wimbledon debut in 2019 before losing to France's Ugo Humbert.

