Austin Dillon wins Daytona 500 NASCAR race
Austin Dillon celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Daytona 500 Cup series auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)
The Associated Press
Published Sunday, February 18, 2018 7:06PM EST
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Austin Dillon won the 60th running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.
Ryan Blaney spun defending race winner Kurt Busch with two laps to go in regulation, settling off a 12-car melee that included several top contenders.
Pole-sitter Alex Bowman, defending series champion Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Ryan Newman, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Darrell Wallace Jr., Brendan Gaughan, AJ Allmendinger, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Matt DiBenedetto also were caught up in the crash.