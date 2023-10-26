

The Associated Press





DALLAS (AP) - Morgan Rielly opened the scoring and had the assist on the first power-play goal scored against Dallas this season as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Stars 4-1 Thursday night.

Mitchell Marner, Tyler Bertuzzi and John Tavares also scored for the Leafs, who won their third straight game.

Mason Marchment scored for the Stars, who lost in regulation for the first time in six games this season and had their three-game winning streak ended.

Joseph Woll won the matchup of backup goaltenders against Scott Wedgewood, stopping 30 shots while making consecutive starts for the first time this season in relief of Ilya Samsonov.

Rielly opened the scoring at 7:58 of the first on a back-door tap-in following a backhand pass through the slot from William Nylander, who has points in all seven of Toronto's games this season.

The Leafs were ahead 2-1 early in the third period when they went on a four-minute power play after Dallas' Jani Hakanpaa drew blood from David Kampf on a high sticking call. Toronto's Matthew Knies dove to keep the puck from leaving the offensive zone and knocked the puck to Rielly, whose shot from the left point was redirected by Bertuzzi at 5:08 for a two-goal lead.

The Stars had killed off 17 consecutive penalties this season before Bertuzzi's goal.

Marner scored over Wedgewood's glove off a pass from Austin Matthews with 1:53 left in the second period.

Wedgewood, making his second start this season behind Jake Oettinger, stopped 20 shots.

Marner's goal came 11 seconds into a 20-second span of 4-on-4 play when Dallas' Wyatt Johnston was called for slashing Noah Gregor.

Marchment tied the score at 1-all at 11:17 of the second period, converting a cross-ice pass from Matt Duchene for his first point of the season.

Tavares scored an empty-netter with 11 seconds remaining , giving him points in all seven Maple Leafs games.

UP NEXT

Maple Leafs: Finish a five-game trip at Nashville on Saturday night.

Stars: Host Columbus on Monday night.