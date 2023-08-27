

The Canadian Press





RJ Barrett scored a game-high 17 points and Canada cruised to a 128-73 win over Lebanon on Sunday at the FIBA Basketball World Cup.

All but two Canadians scored in double digits as Canada improved to 2-0 at the tournament.

Trae Bell-Haynes had 15 points, hitting five of the six shots he took from three-point range, and added eight assists.

Melvin Ejim had 13 points, while Kelly Olynyk, Zack Edey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 12 apiece. Kyle Alexander and Dillon Brooks each chipped in 10.

Omari Spellman led Lebanon with 16 points.

Canada, ranked 15th in the world, finishes Group H play Tuesday against Latvia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 27, 2023.