

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Belichick captured the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes on Saturday to deny stablemate Mighty Heart's Triple Crown quest.

Mighty Heart came into the rac e as the sentimental pick after winning the opening two legs - $1-million Queen's Plate and $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes - and was looking to become the first OLG Canadian Triple Crown champion since Wando in 2003.

And jockey Daisuke Fukumoto had the one-eyed colt in the lead after a mile the horse ran out of steam and finished seventh.

Belichick, the 3-1 second pick trained by Josie Carroll - also Mighty Heart's conditioner - won the 1 1/2-mile rac e by four lengths on a firm turf in 2:07.38.

Meyer, a 54-1 longshot, was second ahead of English Conqueror in the 11-horse field.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 24, 2020.