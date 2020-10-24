Belichick captures Breeders' Stakes to deny stablemate Mighty Heart the Triple Crown
TORONTO - Belichick captured the $400,000 Breeders' Stakes on Saturday to deny stablemate Mighty Heart's Triple Crown quest.
Mighty Heart came into the race as the sentimental pick after winning the opening two legs - $1-million Queen's Plate and $400,000 Prince of Wales Stakes - and was looking to become the first OLG Canadian Triple Crown champion since Wando in 2003.
And jockey Daisuke Fukumoto had the one-eyed colt in the lead after a mile the horse ran out of steam and finished seventh.
Belichick, the 3-1 second pick trained by Josie Carroll - also Mighty Heart's conditioner - won the 1 1/2-mile race by four lengths on a firm turf in 2:07.38.
Meyer, a 54-1 longshot, was second ahead of English Conqueror in the 11-horse field.
