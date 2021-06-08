

The Canadian Press





Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu and her longtime coach are parting ways.

Andreescu says she and coach Sylvain Bruneau have mutually decided to end their "incredible coaching relationship."

Bruneau helped Andreescu break through to three tournament wins in 2019, including the U.S. Open.

The former Canadian Fed Cup captain gave a pep talk during a coaching timeout that made headlines in Andreescu's first tournament title win in Indian Wells, Calif.

After suffering a knee injury late in 2019, Andreescu didn't play at all in 2020. Returning this year, she lost in the second round of the Australian Open in February after Bruneau tested positive for COVID-19. Andreescu also tested positive for COVID-19 in April. Her most recent result was a first-round loss in the French Open.

The seventh-ranked Andreescu wrote on Twitter that her friendship with Bruneau will "live forever."

"It has been an amazing (four) years ... I am very grateful for everything we accomplished together and all of our great memories," she said. "Sylvain was more than a coach ... he is family."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 8, 2021.