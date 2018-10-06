

The Associated Press





ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills have promoted safety Dean Marlowe from their practice squad to shore up a banged-up secondary for their game against the Tennessee Titans.

Buffalo freed up room on its roster by releasing tight end Khari Lee on Saturday.

Marlowe's addition comes with starting safety Micah Hyde and backup Rafael Bush listed questionable to play Sunday. Neither practiced this week, with Hyde dealing with a groin injury and Bush a shoulder injury.

The Bills initially signed Marlowe to their practice squad in December. He has appeared in five games split over the 2015 and '16 seasons with Carolina.

Buffalo also signed defensive tackle Robert Thomas to its practice squad. Thomas was released Wednesday after Buffalo claimed defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on waivers.