

The Associated Press





ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- A person with direct knowledge of the decision has confirmed to The Associated Press that the Buffalo Bills have released veteran running back LeSean McCoy. The stunning move comes as NFL teams Saturday set their 53-player rosters.

The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the Bills have not announced the decision. ESPN.com first reported the cut.

The 31-year-old McCoy is an 11-year veteran, whose 10,606 yards rushing rank 25th on the career list and fourth among active players. He is coming off his least productive season and proved to be the odd-man out after Buffalo restocked the position this off-season.

Buffalo signed 36-year-old Frank Gore and T.J. Yeldon in free agency and also used a third-round pick to draft Devin Singletary. McCoy was initially considered safe after general manager Brandon Beane twice said he was still considered the starter.

McCoy was entering the final year of a five-year contract he signed after his acquisition in a trade with Philadelphia, where he led the NFL in yards rushing in 2013.