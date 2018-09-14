Bills rule out Shaq Lawson, Taron Johnson against Chargers
Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) eludes the tackle of Buffalo Bills' Shaq Lawson (90) in the first half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Jason E. Miczek)
The Associated Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 4:03PM EDT
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson and rookie cornerback Taron Johnson have been ruled out of Buffalo's home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
Lawson is out due to a hamstring injury, while Johnson will not play after hurting his shoulder in a 47-3 season-opening loss at Baltimore last weekend.
Lawson's injury further depletes Buffalo's ability to generate pass pressure. Projected starter Trent Murphy is still catching up after missing a majority of training camp with a groin injury.
Johnson was the Bills' third cornerback against Baltimore. His injury should lead to veteran off-season free-agent addition Vontae Davis playing against the Chargers after being a healthy scratch last weekend.
Rookie receiver Ray-Ray McCloud is listed as questionable after missing last week with a left knee injury.