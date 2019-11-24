

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - A long Grey Cup drought is about to end for one of two CFL teams today.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers last hoisted the CFL's championship trophy almost 30 years ago while for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, it's been two decades.

Hamilton head coach Orlondo Steinauer says it may appear his players are too loose or overconfident but it couldn't be further from the truth.

Quarterback Dane Evans says the Ticats are ready for whaever the Bombers throw at them.

Winnipeg running back Andrew Harris says this is the biggest game he's ever played in and he's looking to bring the Cup back to his home town.

Harris says he doesn't think of the Bombers as underdogs and are only concerned with doing what needs to be done to get a win.