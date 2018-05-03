Blue Jays activate Donaldson from disabled list
Toronto Blue Jays' Josh Donaldson tosses his bat after striking out in the ninth inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the New York Yankees, in Toronto on Friday, March 30, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Thornhill
The Associated Press
Published Thursday, May 3, 2018 12:33PM EDT
CLEVELAND -- Toronto third baseman Josh Donaldson has been activated after nearly one month on the disabled list because of a shoulder injury.
The 2015 AL MVP had been out with a sore right shoulder since April 13. He's in the lineup and batting second in Game 1 as the Jays make up a previous postponement with back-to-back games of a doubleheader with the Indians on Thursday.
Donaldson went to the team's facility in Dunedin, Florida, for rehab that included a throwing program. He completed a minor league rehab assignment this week.
He's was batting .239 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 12 games before going on the DL.
The Blue Jays made several moves before the doubleheader. First baseman Justin Smoak was placed on the paternity list while outfielder Dwight Smith Jr. and left-hander Tim Mayza were recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. Infielder Gift Ngoepe was optioned to Buffalo.