

The Canadian Press





Bo Bichette is back.

Bichette was reinstated from the Toronto Blue Jays' 10-day injured list.

The all-star shortstop has been out since Aug. 27 with a strained right quad.

He took batting practice at Rogers Centre hours before tonight's game in the Kansas City Royals.

Infielder Mason McCoy was optioned to the Blue Jays' triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y., in a corresponding move.

Bichette's .314 average leads Toronto and his 18 home runs are second most on the team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2023.