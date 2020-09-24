Blue Jays beat Yankees 4-1 to lock up post-season berth
Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., left, and Randal Grichuk, top, celebrate with Jonathan Villar after Guerrero and Grichuk scored against the New York Yankees on a double by Alejandro Kirk during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, September 24, 2020 9:57PM EDT
BUFFALO, N.Y. - The Toronto Blue Jays are returning to the Major League Baseball playoffs for the first time since 2016.
The Blue Jays secured a post-season berth by defeating the New York Yankees 4-1 at Buffalo's Sahlen Field.
Regular-season play continues through Sunday and the playoffs will begin Tuesday.
First-round matchups have yet to be determined.
