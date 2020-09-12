

The Canadian Press





BUFFALO, N.Y. - Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette returned to the lineup Saturday against the New York Mets after missing 27 games with a knee injury.

Bichette was slated to start at shortstop against the Mets in his first game since Aug. 15.

The 22-year-old hurt his knee in what he called a “freak incident” while stretching in the on-deck circle in the first inning of that Aug. 15 game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bichette completed his rehab stint in Rochester, N.Y., the Blue Jays' alternate training site this season.

He told reporters on a Zoom call before Saturday's game that he expects to play regularly at shortstop over the last two weeks of the regular season and into their playoff push.

The Blue Jays went 17-10 after Bichette's injury to jump into second place in the American League East behind Tampa and ahead of the New York Yankees.

Bichette said it was fun to watch his team do so well during his absence.

“Definitely wanted to be a part of it but at the same time they've been playing amazing, fighting every night, winning a lot of close games,” he said. “And so as much as I wanted to be a part of it, it was just as much fun to watch it and see how they competed throughout the past four weeks.”

Toronto was 24-20 before Saturday's game.

Blue Jays rookie catcher Alejandro Kirk was slated to make his MLB debut Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2020.