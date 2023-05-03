Blue Jays' Chapman named AL player of the month after batting .384 in April
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman (26) celebrates after hitting a double against the Seattle Mariners during first inning American League MLB baseball action in Toronto, Sunday, April 30, 2023. Chapman has been named the American League player of the month for April after putting up impressive offensive numbers in the first month of the season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Lahodynskyj
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 3, 2023 2:27PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman has been named the American League player of the month for April after putting up impressive offensive numbers in the first month of the season.
Chapman hit .384 (38-for-99) with 15 doubles, five home runs, 21 runs batted in, 14 walks and 17 runs scored as the Blue Jays went 18-10 in April.
He finished off the month going 3-for-5 with two doubles in a 10-8 extra-inning loss to visiting Seattle on Sunday.
Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr. was named the National League player of the month after batting .352 in April.
