

Dhiren Mahiban, The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Ryan Borucki's introduction to the big leagues hasn't been easy, but the rookie left-hander is embracing the challenge.

Borucki went seven innings allowing just one earned and picked up a no-decision as the Blue Jays fell 2-1 to the Yankees in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon.

Brett Gardner delivered an RBI single in the 10th as the Yankees (58-29) improved to 9-4 against the Blue Jays this season.

The Blue Jays (41-48) wrapped up their final homestand prior to the all-star break with a 4-5 record.

“Obviously it's a confidence boost, these guys are some of the best lineups in baseball,” Borucki said. “I don't really care who I go against, I'm going to pitch the same way as I always do. Obviously you've got to focus a little bit when you've got (Aaron) Judge and (Giancarlo) Stanton in there, in that tight spot, but it's been fun so far.”

The 24-year-old Borucki (0-1) made his MLB debut on June 26 surrendering two earned on six hits over six innings against the defending World Series champion Houston Astros.

Though he struggled with his command early on Sunday, he got stronger through his start against the Yankees, allowing seven hits while striking out five and walking two.

His final start before the all-star break will come later this week against the American League East-leading Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

“It's good to throw guys in to the fire, especially if you think they're pretty good and he's a big part of the future here. I don't see anything wrong with that,” said Blue Jays manager John Gibbons. “It's a pretty good feat. It won't surprise me one bit if he goes out there and does a heck of a job again.”

Tyler Clippard (4-3) picked up the loss after allowing an earned run on one hit in an inning of work.

Yankees reliever Chad Green (5-1) struck out one in an inning of relief for the win.

Clippard hit Greg Bird with a pitch to lead off the 10th. Then with Tyler Wade pinch running for Bird, Austin Romine dropped down a perfectly executed bunt, moving Wade into scoring position. Gardner followed it up with a single to left driving home Wade from second for the go-ahead run.

David Robertson pitched a scoreless 10th to record his second save of the season.

“Domingo (German) picked us up big time by going six strong,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone. “To be able to scratch a run there in the 10th is about as good as we could have drawn it up as far as usage and everything.”

New York got on the board in the first on Miguel Andujar's ground out to second, which scored Aaron Judge from third.

Kendrys Morales finally got to German in the sixth, putting a 3-2 fastball over the wall in right field for his 10th home run of the season and the 200th of his career.

Morales becomes just the fifth Cuban-born player to reach the 200-home run mark joining Rafael Palmeiro, Jose Canseco, Tony Perez and Tony Oliva.

“It always feels good to hear those names when you hear your names with them,” Morales said through an interpreter. “It just makes you work harder and I've got to keep working and try to hit some more.”

German (2-4), who was making his 11th start and 17th appearance of the season, allowed one earned on four hits while striking out five and walking two over six innings of work.