TORONTO - Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is officially a Toronto Blue Jay.

The team announced the third baseman's callup from triple-A Buffalo on Friday before Toronto's game against the visiting Oakland Athletics.

To make room for the player considered the top prospect in baseball, the Blue Jays optioned infielder Richard Urena to Buffalo.

Guerrero, whose spring training was cut short due to an oblique injury, began the season in the minor leagues and batted .367 with a 1.124 OPS in eight games at Buffalo before the Blue Jays said he would be called up on Wednesday.

TV cameras caught Guerrero arriving at Rogers Centre early Friday wearing a No. 27 Expos jersey, the same his Hall of Fame father wore for eight seasons in Montreal.

Guerrero was born in Montreal and raised in the Dominican Republic.