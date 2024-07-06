

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have reinstated first baseman Justin Turner from the paternity list.

In a corresponding move, utility player Addison Barger was optioned to triple-A Buffalo.

Turner was placed on the paternity list on Thursday and missed the Jays' last three games. He is active for Saturday afternoon's matchup against the Mariners in Seattle.

Meanwhile, relief pitcher Tim Mayza cleared waivers on Saturday. Mayza was designated for assignment and sent to the triple-A Buffalo Bisons by Toronto, with right-hander Jose Cuas recalled to take his place on June 29.

Because Mayza is considered a veteran under Major League Baseball's collective agreement, he had to clear waivers before being able to report to Toronto's minor league team.

The 32-year-old Mayza, who has spent his entire seven-year career with the Blue Jays, had a career-best 1.52 earned-run average in 69 showings in 2023. He had an 0-1 record this season with an 8.03 earned-run average over 24 2/3 innings with just 16 strikeouts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 6, 2024.