

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays' offence has gone quiet at the worst possible time.

After back-to-back shutout losses, the team will try to finally put some runs on the scoreboard and move closer to securing a playoff spot tonight against New York.

Chris Bassitt (15-8) is scheduled to start for Toronto in the finale of the three-game series at Rogers Centre. The Yankees will counter with Luke Weaver (3-5).

Toronto still controls its post-season fate with four games left in the regular season. The Blue Jays hold the second of three American League wild-card spots.

Toronto is just a half a game ahead of the Houston Astros and two games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

The Blue Jays, who were swept in the wild-card round last year, will cap their regular-season schedule with a weekend series against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays.

Toronto's last playoff victory came in 2016 when the Blue Jays reached the AL Championship Series for a second straight year.

Toronto won the World Series in 1992 and 1993.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.