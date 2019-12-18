

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark to a two-year contract worth US$24 million.

The signing was made official Wednesday after The Associated Press first reported the deal at last week's Major League Baseball winter meetings.

Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 earned-run average in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.

He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.

Toronto was 67-95 last season, with starting pitching being a major weakness. The Blue Jays also acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee last month to beef up their rotation.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.