Blue Jays make signing of pitcher Tanner Roark official
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Tanner Roark delivers to a Kansas City Royals batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Right-hander Tanner Roark and the Toronto Blue Jays have agreed to a $24 million, two-year contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Orlin Wagner
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, December 18, 2019 12:35PM EST
TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays have signed right-handed pitcher Tanner Roark to a two-year contract worth US$24 million.
The signing was made official Wednesday after The Associated Press first reported the deal at last week's Major League Baseball winter meetings.
Roark, who turned 33 in October, was 10-10 with a 4.35 earned-run average in 31 starts this year for Cincinnati and Oakland, which acquired him at the trade deadline.
He is 74-64 with a 3.71 ERA over seven seasons. He spent six seasons with Washington, then was dealt to Cincinnati last December.
Toronto was 67-95 last season, with starting pitching being a major weakness. The Blue Jays also acquired right-hander Chase Anderson from Milwaukee last month to beef up their rotation.
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on Dec. 18, 2019.