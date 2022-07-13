

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have fired manager Charlie Montoyo.

Montoyo will be replaced by bench coach John Schneider as interim manager for the rest of the season. Triple-A manager Casey Candaele has been appointed Toronto's interim bench coach.

The Blue Jays made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon.

Montoyo earned a 236-236 record over four seasons as Toronto's manager.

The Blue Jays have a 46-42 record this season and currently hold the third and final wild card spot in the American League.

However, they have lost eight of their past 10 games including a disappointing four-game sweep in Seattle.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.