

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Blue Jays pitching prospect Ricky Tiedemann will miss about seven to 10 more days with a sore elbow.

Toronto manager John Schneider said on Friday that the 21-year-old left-hander has ulnar nerve inflammation. The diagnosis comes after Tiedemann met with team doctors earlier this week.

“No second opinions on anything,” said Schneider. “I'm confident he'll be back throwing again pretty soon.”

Schneider said it was the “best possible news” after the triple-A Buffalo Bisons put him on the seven-day injured list on April 19. He said the injury wasn't because of any specific moment or play.

“I think probably normal wear and tear,” said Schneider. “But didn't really have any more updates on that, just that I don't think it was on a specific pitch.”

Tiedemann (0-1) had a 5.63 earned-run average through three starts, striking out 10 over eight innings.

Reliever Chad Green will continue to rehab his right shoulder over the next three to seven days before he resumes throwing. He's on the 15-day injured list with a teres major strain.

Green (1-0) has struck out seven in seven relief appearances for the Blue Jays this season, with a 2.35 ERA in 7 2/3 innings of work.

Starting pitcher Alek Manoah was in Toronto with the Blue Jays on Friday and would throw a bullpen session over the weekend before starting for the Bisons on Tuesday. Manoah has been out all season with shoulder discomfort.

Manoah (0-2) had an 11.85 ERA during his rehab stint in triple-A, striking out 16 over 13 2/3 innings pitched.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 26, 2024.