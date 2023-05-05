Blue Jays place reliever Zach Pop on 15-game injured list with hamstring strain
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Zach Pop (56) throws in the third inning of their American League MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Toronto on Sunday, October 2, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, May 5, 2023 6:43PM EDT
PITTSBURGH - The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed reliever Zach Pop on the 15-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.
Pop sustained the injury in the eighth inning of Toronto's 11-5 loss at Boston on Thursday and had to be helped off the field.
He pitched two-thirds of the eighth before exiting, giving up two hits and three earned runs.
Pop, from Brampton, Ont., has a 4.85 earned-run average over 13 innings for the Blue Jays this season.
The Blue Jays recalled Jay Jackson from triple-A Buffalo on Friday to fill in for Pop and activated him before their series-opening game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.