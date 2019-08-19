

The Canadian Press





ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Toronto Blue Jays prospect T.J. Zeuch threw a no-hitter on Monday night for the triple-A Buffalo Bisons.

The 24-year-old right-hander walked one batter, hit another, and struck out three over a 114-pitch performance in Buffalo's 3-0 win over the Rochester Red Wings, the triple-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins.

Zeuch fielded the final out himself, tossing a grounder from Drew Maggi to first baseman Jordan Patterson to end the game. The pitcher then threw his arms in the air and embraced catcher Beau Taylor before being mobbed by the rest of his teammates near the mound.

Centre-fielder Jonathan Davis, who's played 18 big league games with Toronto this season, helped preserve the no-hitter by making a spectacular diving catch on an Ian Miller liner with one out in the ninth inning.

The no-hitter was the first thrown by a Bisons pitcher since Bartolo Colon tossed one in 1997.

Zeuch, who was drafted 21st overall by Toronto in 2016, suffered a lat strain during spring training that kept him out of action until June. He has started 11 games at Buffalo since then, going 4-2 with a 3.84 earned-run average.

Zeuch is ranked the No. 17 prospect in the Blue Jays organization, according to MLB Pipeline.