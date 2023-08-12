

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He left Friday's game with a left oblique strain.

Danner was making his Major League Baseball debut and got one out before leaving the game due to the injury.

Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.

He was active for today's game against the Chicago Cubs.

Pearson (5-2) has a 5.31 earned-run average with 39 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.