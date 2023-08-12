Blue Jays put Danner on 15-day injured list, Pearson recalled from triple-A Buffalo
Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays. Danner works against the Chicago Cubs during ninth inning interleague MLB baseball action in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023. He left Friday's game with a left oblique strain. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, August 12, 2023 3:12PM EDT
TORONTO - Right-handed pitcher Hagen Danner has been placed on the 15-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays.
He left Friday's game with a left oblique strain.
Danner was making his Major League Baseball debut and got one out before leaving the game due to the injury.
Right-handed pitcher Nate Pearson was recalled from triple-A Buffalo.
He was active for today's game against the Chicago Cubs.
Pearson (5-2) has a 5.31 earned-run average with 39 strikeouts over 39 innings pitched.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 12, 2023.