Blue Jays put pitcher Ryu on 10-day disabled list; recall Saucedo
Toronto Blue Jays’ Hyun Jin Ryu (99) is taken out of the game by manager Charlie Montoyo in the third inning of an American League baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays in Toronto on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 19, 2021 12:41PM EDT
Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Hyun Jim Ryu has been put on the 10-day injured list with neck tightness.
The lefty lasted just over two innings in a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Twins on Friday. Ryu wasn't able to pitch past the third inning for a second straight outing.
Tayler Saucedo was recalled from triple-A Buffalo and activated for Sunday afternoon's game against the Twins.
Ryu is 13-9 in 29 starts for the Jays this season with an earned-run average of 4.34 and 133 strikeouts.
He and Steven Matz co-leads the Jays in wins with 13 apiece.