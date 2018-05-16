Blue Jays recall Danny Barnes from triple-A Buffalo
Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Danny Barnes, center, gets a pat on the shoulder from catcher Dioner Navarro after he is taken out of a baseball game in the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 18, 2016. (AP Photo/Christine Cotter)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, May 16, 2018 12:31PM EDT
TORONTO - The Toronto Blue Jays recalled reliever Danny Barnes from triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and optioned reliever Deck McGuire to the Bisons.
Barnes was active for Wednesday afternoon's road game against the New York Mets, the team said.
The 28-year-old right-hander has a 1-1 record and 2.58 earned-run average in 16 appearances with the Blue Jays this season.