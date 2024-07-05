Blue Jays recall right-hander Burr, option right-hander Cuas to triple-A Buffalo
Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Ryan Burr (61) throws the ball against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Sunday, June, 27, 2021, in Chicago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, David Banks
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 5, 2024 6:45PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr from triple-A Buffalo.
Toronto optioned right-hander Jose Cuas back to the minors in a corresponding move before Friday night's game in Seattle against the Mariners.
Cuas was recalled from triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays designated reliever Tim Mayza for assignment last Saturday.
Cuas, 30, appeared in three games before being optioned.
Burr, 30, last pitched in a major league game back in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.