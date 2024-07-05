

The Canadian Press





The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Burr from triple-A Buffalo.

Toronto optioned right-hander Jose Cuas back to the minors in a corresponding move before Friday night's game in Seattle against the Mariners.

Cuas was recalled from triple-A Buffalo when the Blue Jays designated reliever Tim Mayza for assignment last Saturday.

Cuas, 30, appeared in three games before being optioned.

Burr, 30, last pitched in a major league game back in 2022 with the Chicago White Sox.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 5, 2024.