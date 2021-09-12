Blue Jays recall Thornton, option Castro ahead of series finale against Orioles
Toronto Blue Jays' Trent Thornton pitches in the fifth inning of an American League baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, in Toronto on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jon Blacker
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 12, 2021 2:13PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays recalled right-hander Trent Thornton from triple-A Buffalo on Sunday and optioned right-hander Anthony Castro to the Bisons.
Thornton was active for Sunday's road game against the Baltimore Orioles.
He entered play with a 1-3 record and 4.60 earned-run average over 36 appearances this season.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2021.