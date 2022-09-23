Blue Jays recall White ahead of start against Rays, Griffin optioned to Triple-A
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Mitch White throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, in Baltimore, Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Mitch White and named him the starter for Friday night's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Terrance Williams
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 23, 2022 5:27PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, September 23, 2022 5:27PM EDT
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Mitch White and named him the starter for Friday night's road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
White had been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 14.
Entering play Friday, he had a 0-4 record and 7.47 earned-run average with Toronto since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. White was 1-6 with a 5.05 ERA in 22 appearances — including 16 starts — with Toronto and L.A. this season.
The Blue Jays also optioned left-hander Foster Griffin to the Bisons.
He held the Rays without a run in a two-inning appearance on Thursday night, a day after being recalled from Buffalo.